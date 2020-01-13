Hollister Launches 2020 Ultimate Prom Contest in Partnership with High School Nation

Second annual sweepstakes will give one U.S. high school a once-in-a-lifetime prom experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and the global teen retailer celebrating the spirit of an endless summer, has launched its second annual Ultimate Prom Contest, held in partnership with High School Nation . This contest will award one U.S. high school a once-in-a-lifetime prom experience, including a live musical performance, decorations, swag bags, and a donation to the school’s music and art programs.

To enter, high school students, families and community members in the contiguous U.S. can vote for their schools from now until February 9 at www.HollisterCo.com/Prom . Votes can be submitted once per day, and the school with the most votes at the end of the contest wins. In addition, from January 17-19, Hollister will hold a “Promposal” sweepstakes on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, where four students will be awarded a cash prize to ask their dates to prom in the most epic way possible.

“Everyone remembers their prom, which is why we’re excited to be part of such a monumental moment in our teen customers’ lives,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “As a brand, our goal is to make the unthinkable attainable, and through our Ultimate Prom Contest, we’re able to give teens a prom that surpasses their wildest dreams.”

In addition to The Ultimate Prom Contest, Hollister works with High School Nation on various activations throughout the school year to help public schools advance in art, music and sports. The partnership includes the High School Nation Tour, which supports creative expression among teens through musical festivals and programming.

Winners will be announced mid-February. To learn more about The Ultimate Prom Contest and full contest rules, visit www.Hollisterco.com/Prom .

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. celebrates the liberating spirit of the endless summer inside everyone. Inspired by California's laidback attitude, Hollister's clothes are designed to be lived in and made your own, for wherever life takes you. A division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), Hollister provides an engaging, welcoming, and unique shopping experience through its global e-commerce websites and its approximately 540 retail locations.

About High School Nation

High School Nation is an organization focused on celebrating and supporting music, art, journalism and sports programs in public high schools across the country. Through strategic partnerships "HSN" provides teens unparalleled access to professionals in these fields as well as tools to pursue their passion. For more information please visit: www.highschoolnation.org .

