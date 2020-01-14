EMPOWERING CHANGE: COBRA’S CEO APPOINTED WICCI’S PRESIDENT OF THE EASTERN USA

COBRA’S CEO APPOINTED WICCI’S PRESIDENT OF THE EASTERN USA

Cobra CEO Candice Corby named President of the Eastern USA - India Business Council by the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

I look forward to the day when women, equality, and diversity are no longer a goal but are the norm.” — Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobra Legal Solutions is delighted to congratulate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Candice Hunter Corby for her appointment as President of the Eastern USA - India Business Council by the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI). As President, Ms. Corby’s primary responsibility will be to work with businesswomen and entrepreneurs to help them establish contact with their counterparts in India, leading to better inclusion and support for women in business.Ms. Corby will help give voice to the aspirations of millions of women, ensuring that they receive the support and action needed to encourage and promote their economic participation and societal wellbeing. As a leader, Ms. Corby will be responsible in securing the foundation of WICCI as a lasting institution that ensures equal economic participation of women.“I am humbled and honored to accept this position, especially as it comes from women leaders committed to helping other women succeed. I have always valued and worked for women’s empowerment and strive every day to be a positive global citizen,” said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. “I look forward to the day when women, equality, and diversity are no longer a goal but are the norm.”One of Ms. Corby’s first acts in her role as President will be attending the WEF Egypt 2020 conference where she will lead a panel on Empowering Women Through Economic Success. Ms. Corby will also be honored with the most distinguished Award of Excellence & Recognition from the Egyptian government at the conference on March 4th and 5th in Cairo, Egypt. This year’s theme is “Culture & Creativity: Creating Pathways to Prosperity” under the auspices of H.E President Abdelfattah El Sisi, President of Egypt. The event will be covered by the leading dailies and television channels in Egypt as the event is being organized with patronage and support from the highest offices in Egypt.About WICCIWICCI is a premier All-India National Women’s Chamber empowering women entrepreneurs and leaders in all walks of life through advocacy, pro-active representations to government, implementing projects for women via funds allocated by various government agencies and corporates, plus bringing awareness on all issues that concern women in their workplace. Unifying the collective strength of women, WICCI engages in advocacy and assistance with regard to government legislation, policy making and implementation of projects that directly or indirectly influence and impact women’s greater wellbeing in economy and society.More information is available at https://wicci.in/about-us /////About Cobra Legal SolutionsCobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra Legal Solutions is a diverse team of like-minded professionals with deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com



