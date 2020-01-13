Picton Mahoney Completes Acquisition of Vertex One Funds, Expanding Alternative Fund Offering for Canadians

/EIN News/ -- Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“Picton Mahoney”), a leader in alternative investment strategies, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the investment fund management contracts of four hedge funds and alternative mutual funds from Vertex One Asset Management Inc. The acquisition increases Picton Mahoney’s total assets under management by $400 million.



"Risk Arbitrage strategies focus on reducing risk, lower volatility, and tax efficiency. The goal of this strategy is to offer consistent, positive returns during all market environments,” notes David Picton, President and CEO of Picton Mahoney Asset Management. “Given that many Canadian investor portfolios typically consist primarily of stocks and bonds, we believe that these risk-arb strategies offer a less correlated source of alpha which should help improve the quality of returns when added to more traditional portfolios.”

As part of the transaction, the names of the funds have changed to the following:

Alternative Mutual Funds

Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Alternative Fund (formerly, Vertex Liquid Alternative Fund)

Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund (formerly, Vertex Liquid Alternative Fund Plus)

Hedge Funds

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund (formerly, Vertex Arbitrage Fund)

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund (formerly, Vertex Arbitrage Fund Plus)

The acquired Funds will continue to be managed by Craig Chilton and Tom Savage, who have joined Picton Mahoney as part of the transaction.

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.4 billion (as at November 30, 2019) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

For further information: Art Galloway, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416)-955-4107, website: www.pictonmahoney.com , email: service@pictonmahoney.com .



