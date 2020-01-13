Kimball International Consolidates Manufacturing Operations and Centralizes Corporate Business Practices

Executive moves reflect the company's commitment to maximizing operational efficiency and increasing value for customers and shareholders

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will consolidate its manufacturing operations and implement a company-wide approach to all corporate business practices including legal, compliance, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). This plan is designed to enable the Kimball International Connect Strategy through increasing value across our business units and the enterprise.



We created two new roles to support these changes. Greg Meunier has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Kimball International Global Operations and Mark Johnson will join the company as Chief Legal, Governance Officer and Corporate Secretary.

“We are streamlining manufacturing for all of our brands into one world-class, global operations group,” said Kristie Juster, Kimball International CEO. “Greg’s deep experience, gained over the course of his 31-year tenure with the company, is an incredible asset in this transition. His knowledge and expertise will guide the team to set new standards in quality assurance, efficiency and productivity.”

The Global Operations team will include manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, logistics, R&D, safety, and environmental. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage our manufacturing strengths across the organization,” said Meunier. “We are committed to providing high quality products and service to our customers and our new structure provides an even greater opportunity to deliver on that promise.”

To lead the corporate business practices and legal affairs, Kimball International recruited Johnson, who was previously Deputy General Counsel at Newell Brands Inc. Johnson’s role will support the company’s shift to a centralized structure and the Kimball International Connect strategy; he will also develop company-wide Environmental, Social and Governance policies.

“Our center-led structure requires a strategic approach to legal and compliance matters, as well as expertise in ESG practices,” said Juster. “We’re committed to further strengthening our corporate sustainability and social impact initiatives, and Mark’s leadership and experience with other publicly traded companies will catapult our efforts in these areas.”

