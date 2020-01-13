Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with President & CEO Joe Moscato

Interview available online on CEO roadshow

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced that Joe Moscato, the company’s President & Chief Executive Officer conducted an interview with Mike Elliott of CEO Roadshow, which is available at:



• http://ceoroadshow.com/ceoroadshow-interview-with-joseph-moscato-president-ceo-of-generex-biotechnology-corp/

or

• https://youtu.be/dWN3i6-Z9So

During the interview, Mr. Moscato spoke about the mission of Generex to create a new healthcare enterprise that delivers end-to-end solutions for the benefit of doctors and patients.

“My entire focus is on building value for our shareholders through execution on our strategy at Generex. Moving into 2020, we are focused on some very exciting projects including the buildout of our diabetes focused MSO and Diabetes Research Center of Excellence in Arizona, the acquisition of ALTuCELL and their encapsulation of cellular therapy products, and the spin-out of NuGenerex immune-Oncology as a separate, publicly traded company. This is a new era for Generex, and we plan to continue our march toward the Nasdaq up-listing.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

