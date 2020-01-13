Texas Turbine Awarded STC for Hartzell 5-Blade Props on CASA 212

CASA 212 with Hartzell 5-Blade Propellers.

Our latest five-blade technology optimizes performance of this versatile aircraft, which performs multiple utility missions around the world.” — Hartzell Propeller EVP & GM JJ Frigge

PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airplane modifier Texas Turbine Conversions has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the FAA for Hartzell Propeller's high performance five-blade structural composite swept propellers for CASA 212 short takeoff and landing utility aircraft.

"The modern five-blade props replace original equipment Hartzell four-blade aluminum propellers, providing weight savings and more efficient aerodynamics resulting in quieter flight and higher performance, including takeoff distance, time to climb, and faster cruise speeds," said Texas Turbine Conversions President Bobby Bishop. The new 112-inch diameter, five-blade Hartzell props with lightweight aluminum hubs incorporate durable carbon fiber structural composite blades with FOD resistant nickel-cobalt leading edges.

"Our latest five-blade technology optimizes performance of this versatile aircraft, which performs multiple utility missions around the world," said Hartzell Propeller Executive Vice President and General Manager JJ Frigge. "Hundreds of these rugged aircraft that are still in operation across the globe can now take advantage of the aerodynamic effect of blade sweep, the strength of lightweight structural composites, unlimited blade life and robotic manufacturing technologies perfected by Hartzell."

The high-wing CASA 212 is unpressurized with a nonretractable undercarriage landing gear. It is ideal for short legs, regional airline service and short takeoff and landing applications.

Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.

Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.

About Texas Turbine Conversions

Texas Turbine Conversions, Inc. has modified aircraft with the Honeywell (Garrett) TPE331 engines for over 20 years. The company holds multiple STCs for engine modifications on numerous aircraft platforms.

Currently specializing in DeHavilland DHC-3 Otter and the Cessna 208/208B Caravan's, the company has modified and delivered over 190 aircraft all over the world. For more info go to www.texasturbines.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.