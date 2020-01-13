Cloud Computing in Asia-Pacific to 2023: Telco Cloud Offers, Best Practices, Case Studies, Market Opportunities & Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Asia-Pacific: Telco Cloud Offers, Best Practices and Market Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the cloud computing services market opportunity for telecoms companies in Asia-Pacific (APAC). It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the cloud market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Section 1: Definitions: Taxonomy and market context: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio of enterprise cloud computing services.

Section 2: Cloud computing market opportunity in Asia-Pacific: This section provides a forecasts on revenue for the cloud computing market in Asia-Pacific through 2023 as well as breaks down cloud revenue by industry vertical.

Section 3: Telco cloud positioning and go-to-market strategies: it consists of a summary of the telcos role in the cloud value chain, current telco go to market strategies, and the cloud service portfolios of telcos in Asia-Pacific.

Section 4: Best practices from telco case studies: Provides best practice case studies on telcos in Asia-Pacific that are currently offering enterprise cloud services.

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations: it consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for telcos in the Asia-Pacific cloud computing services market.

Cloud service revenue is expected to see healthy growth in the region over the coming years across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS categories. In order to take advantage of this growth opportunity, telcos in Asia-Pacific are taking the approach of partnering with various cloud service providers to offer a single cloud offer that encompasses public and private storage and compute alongside connectivity either through IP-VPN or dedicated lines.



Key Highlights



The enterprise cloud computing services market reached $107.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to growth at a CAGR of 19% over the next five years.

In order to meet data sovereignty requirements and provide superior performance to Asia-Pacific clients, global hyper scale cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and GoogleCloud are building more data centres in region including in emerging markets such as Thailand and Indonesia.

The cloud market is quite saturated with a number of providers, including webscale players, IT vendors, and system integrators. APAC telcos need to develop strategies to differentiate their service offerings.

A cloud management platform is becoming a basic need for enterprises with multi-cloud deployments, one addressed by almost all cloud providers.

Reasons to Buy

Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of cloud computing services portfolios and positioning in the APAC markets.

The report investigates cloud computing trends and competitive attributes, looking in particular at the various drivers and inhibitors in the APAC region.

The report provides a five-year revenue forecast into the APAC cloud computing market.

The report discusses commercial and technical developments in the wider cloud computing services market and what these developments might mean for the future.

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Definitions

Enterprise cloud computing services definition

Section 2: Cloud computing market opportunity in Asia-Pacific

Cloud computing revenue evolution

Cloud computing revenue by select country, Asia-Pacific

Section 3: Telco cloud positioning and go-to-market strategies

Telcos' role in the cloud segment

Telcos' go-to-market strategies

Telco cloud services portfolio

Section 4: Best practices from telco case studies

Best practice: case study: PLDT

Best practice: case study: China Mobile

Best practice: case study: Singtel

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations



Companies Mentioned



AliCloud

Apple

AWS

Azure

Blackberry

China Mobile

Cisco

GoogleCloud

Huawei

Juniper Networks

KDDI

Nokia

NTT Comms

Optus

PLDT

Singtel

Tata Comms

Telkomtelstra

Telstra

VMWare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n70l04

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.