North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.89 per Share

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) announces net earnings of $2,298,438 or $0.89 per share for the three months ending December 31, 2019, compared to $2,665,918 or $1.04 per share for the same period in 2018. Net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2019 totaled $9,177,626 or $3.57 per share compared to $12,233,774 or $4.76 per share in 2018. The annual shareholders’ meeting is scheduled for February 4, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Frisco and Addison, Texas. The earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Contact:

Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO

972.716.7100



