Appellate Partner Returns to King & Spalding’s D.C. Office Following Supreme Court Clerkship

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Paul Mezzina has returned to the firm as a Washington, D.C.-based partner in its Trial and Global Disputes Practice Group.



Mezzina’s practice focuses on appeals, critical motions and strategic counseling in connection with complex litigation. He is one of few attorneys in the country to have clerked for three U.S. Supreme Court justices—Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the late Justice Antonin Scalia and, most recently, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“We’re delighted that Paul is bringing his outstanding appellate talents back to the firm,” said Andy Bayman, head of King & Spalding’s Trial and Global Disputes practice. “He is a brilliant thinker, writer and oral advocate. His deep knowledge of the False Claims Act, drug and device law, intellectual property law, and so many other key areas will make him extremely valuable to our clients.”

Mezzina first joined King & Spalding as an associate following a clerkship with then-Judge Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He then left the firm to clerk for Justice Scalia in 2013-14. After returning to the firm, he became a partner in 2017 before leaving in 2018 to clerk for Justice Gorsuch.

“Paul is a unique talent and fits perfectly with our D.C. office and the firm strategy of expanding our world-class trial, regulatory and transactional practices,” said Mark Jensen, managing partner of King & Spalding’s Washington, D.C. office. “Paul is also a great person, with a skillset to match; he could have gone anywhere, and his decision to return to the D.C. office speaks volumes about our collaborative spirit, both in helping our clients through their hardest problems and in supporting each other.”

Mezzina earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his JD from Harvard Law School, magna cum laude.

“I’m so pleased to return to a truly outstanding Trial and Global Disputes practice,” said Mezzina. “I look forward to working with this exceptional team of lawyers, including new and familiar colleagues, to achieve successful outcomes in critical litigation matters for our clients.”

