Queen Sugar’s Timon Kyle Durrett Joins Singer-Songwriter Mallory for Fifth Annual Charity Party Benefiting Therapy Patients

Up and coming artist celebrates her birthday by raising funds to send minority young adults to therapy after the holidays

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2017, Psychology Today reported that, though during the holidays, depression rates drop, 38 percent of people experience heightened stress, sadness, and more due to financial lack and the pressure to purchase gifts. An article in Healthline states that some may experience depression due to social isolation during the holidays. Singer-songwriter Mallory is counteracting the “holiday blues” by celebrating her birthday with a party that continues the conversation on mental health and raises funds to send minority young adults to therapy. The fifth annual Premier Benefit & Birthday Bash, taking place January 18, 2020 at Belvedere Uptown Park, will feature a celebrity appearance by Timon Kyle Durrett of OWN’s Queen Sugar, who is also an advocate for mental health.



Conceptualized in 2015, The Premier Benefit & Birthday Bash (The Premier) fulfilled a long-time dream of Mallory’s to make her birthday about more than herself. “I love birthdays, but I just always wanted to have a charity birthday party to also do something for others. After experiencing severe depression and realizing that I’ve always lived with anxiety, I found my cause, and everything fell into place.”



In 2016, the party launched and is now approaching its fifth anniversary. With past sponsors and partners like HEB, Tito's Vodka, Urban Nites Entertainment, and Houston Association of Black Psychologists, The Premier has met 100 percent of its fundraising goals, and now works with Melanin & Mental Health to connect those in need with therapists who can more closely identify with patients’ cultural backgrounds and struggles.



The Premier 2020 will take place 6-10pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Belvedere Uptown Park– 1311 - 01 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056. Tickets and donations can be purchased at http://www.thepremier2020.eventbrite.com. For sponsorship and vendor information, email info@iammallory.com . You can keep up with the party on Instagram and Facebook @thepremierbb . Learn more about Mallory via Instagram @iammallory or at iammallory.com .



