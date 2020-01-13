INVESTOR ALERT: EXC and GDOT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)

Class Period: February 9, 2019 - November 1, 2019

Deadline: February 14, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/exc

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities; (2) the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon; (3) ComEd’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Green Dot Corp (NASDAQ: GDOT)

Class Period: May 9, 2018 - November 7, 2019

Deadline: February 17, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gdot

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Green Dot's strategy to attract "high-value" long-term customers was at the expense of "one and done" customers; (2) Green Dot's "one and done" customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; (3) consequently, Green Dot's strategy was self-sabotaging; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

