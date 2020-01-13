North Carolina Art & The Bloom Exhibition and Competition Announces Winners

First Place Award – Peggy Vineyard and Helene Pasin of Wilmington, NC – Courtesy Karen Pennington

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, USA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading floral designers in North Carolina gathered in Wrightsville Beach January 9-12 to showcase their floral creations inspired by fine art.

"We are so happy that Art & The Bloom was a success and enjoyed by so many," said Barb Bittler, Co-chair of the event. "We would like to thank our artists, floral designers, the Wilmington Art Association, our many sponsors and donors, and especially the Blockade Runner Beach Resort for their support. We look forward to the many good projects the New Hanover Garden Club will be able to support to give back to our community."

The Designing Divas from Florida, a five-member team of nationally accredited jurors and flower show school instructors, judged the competition. Here are the top floral designers in the 2020 Art & The Bloom competition:

1st Place

Peggy Vineyard and Helene Pasin

Cape Fear Garden Club, Wilmington, NC

2nd Place

Polly Kopka

Gardenerettes and New River Garden Club, Hubert, NC

3rd Place

Suzanne Tarry

Apex, NC

Best Use of Color

Marge Comer

Coastal Garden Club, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

People's Choice Award

Roxanne Thompson

Wilmington, NC

The four-day Art & The Bloom exhibition and competitive judging included expert demonstrations and workshops in floral design and flower pounding, botanical illustration and art, millinery fashion shows, gallery art sales, and a presentation-book signing for Gardening with Confidence by Helen Yoest, award-winning garden writer and founder of Bee Better.

Hands-on sessions included floral design demonstrations and wedding flower designs by the Designing Divas; how to draw butterflies using colored pencils by botanical illustrator Linda Koffenberger of Chapel Hill; creating coastal-style woodland tabletop settings by floral designer Kim Fisher from Washington, DC; and, the art of flower pounding by artist Pat Carlson of Chocowinity, NC.

New Hanover Garden Club, the organizer of Art & The Bloom, is federated through the National Garden Club and Garden Clubs of North Carolina. The event’s proceeds will benefit gardening projects and scholarships for nonprofit organizations. All activities were held at host hotel Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

