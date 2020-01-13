Genetic Technologies to provide Corporate & Strategic Update at 2020 Biotech Showcase

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE), a leader in the development of genetic risk assessment tests, recently announced the commercial availability and US launch of the company’s GeneType for Breast Cancer in 20 centers across eight States.



GeneType for Breast Cancer is the world’s first genomic test to accurately predict risk of disease by combining the information contained in DNA with family history and mammography data to create a powerful new tool in the battle with breast cancer. The company is actively seeking commercial partners for distribution throughout the United States.

“GeneType for Breast Cancer is the first of a number of different validated risk assessment tools representing the next generation of disease prediction,” said Dr. George Muchnicki, CEO of Genetic Technologies. “We look forward to building on existing channels and establishing partnerships aimed at commercializing the future of preventative medicine.”

The company recently announced the full commissioning of its Australian laboratory enabling sales of GeneType for Breast Cancer. According to Dr. Muchnicki, “We are now well positioned to respond to the pre-market interest in GeneType.”

CORPORATE UPDATE & PRESENTATION

Company leadership will be providing additional details regarding the GeneType for Breast Cancer launch and other company initiatives at the upcoming 2020 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, California. Genetic Technologies management will be presenting on January 14th at 2:30PM (presentation room Franciscan). For additional details, please visit www.gtglabs.com and/or contact Dr. George Muchnicki, CEO, Genetic Technologies ( George.muchnicki@gtglabs.com ).

Dr George Muchnicki

Acting CEO and Justyn Stedwell Company Secretary

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Genetic Technologies Limited

13 January 2020

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com

Investor Relations and Media (US)

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)

Cell: US 407 491 4498

dave@redchip.com



