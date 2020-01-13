AMIH Subsidiary, Novopelle Tyler, Inc., Executes Lease Agreement to Open Novopelle Med Spa Location in Tyler, Texas

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, TX, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: AMIH, the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its newly formed subsidiary, Novopelle Tyler, Inc. (“Novopelle Tyler”), has entered into a Lease Agreement with Asher Park, LLC to lease and occupy approximately 1,900 square feet of commercial retail space located in Tyler, Texas with the plan to open and operate a Novopelle Med Spa at such location.

“We are very excited to announce the entry into this lease agreement to provide for a location for what will become our newest Novopelle branded medical spa, which we strategically chose to be located at the entrance of the affluent Hollytree subdivision in Tyler, Texas”, commented Jacob Cohen, the Company’s Chief Eecutive Officer. “With our latest Novopelle location scheduled to open later this month in The Woodlands, Texas, this will be our 3rd Novopelle branded medical spa to be owned and operated by AMIH. The planned opening of this location is in line with our current business plan to establish additional Novopelle branded medical spas to add to our current portfolio”, further commented Mr. Cohen.

The new Novopelle Med Spa location will be located in Asher Park, which is one of Tyler’s newest and most impressive commercial developments. Located at the entrance to Hollytree Golf and Country Club, Asher Park provides easy access to south Tyler’s main arteries and is surrounded by high-end residential development. The Lease Agreement has a term of five (5) years and commences 120 days from the later of the fully executed lease, delivery of premises, and delivery of construction permit from the City of Tyler.

About The Company

American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; and (b) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



