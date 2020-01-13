Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Completion of its Third Acquisition, HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: TOMI) announces the completion of its third acquisition, HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. The Company owns a patent-pending technology called “HyGrO”, which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. and is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe.

HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to well heads for small or large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications.

All Company in-house testing yields evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed from watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing and marketing plans for commercializing this technology.

Robert DuBose, founder of HyFrontier Technologies, states, “My team is excited to be a part of the Golden Triangle family and we are even more excited to launch this product the way we envisioned, with a strong partner that is well connected to the agricultural industry. We expect our HyGrO technology to play a big role in helping farmers enhance their profit margin. My team and I have over 40 years combined experience in the Hydrogen industry and I am thrilled to bring all my past knowledge into this Company. I truly believe we have developed one of the most significant inventions in the agricultural business to date and it’s an honor to work with a group that will give us every resource we need to launch our technology properly.”

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We believe that our Hydrogen technology will have a major impact on many applications beyond agriculture. In addition to our plant studies currently being conducted, we aim to study the benefits of this technology on animal and human consumption later this year. Our team has been working diligently to commercialize this technology with the entire HyFrontier team.”

HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. Information: www.HyFrontier.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, Golden Triangle Ventures provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this Company aims to do business in. For short updates on the Company please visit the corporate Twitter account @GTV_Inc

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

