Plixo and Sign Place Join Forces, become Singapore one-stop source for Signages, Large Format Printing, Laser Cutting...

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plixo Pte Ltd and Sign Place Singapore Pte Ltd join forces to provide their combined customer bases a One-Stop source for an extended range of products and services: Signages, Printing, Laser Cutting & more."We're glad to announce today our broad agreement with SIGN PLACE." said Alexis Martial, Director of PLIXO. "By teaming up with SIGN PLACE experienced management and professional production facilities for Signcraft Manufacturing, Large Format Printing and Laser Cutting , we will be able to deliver to our customers better than ever products and solutions”."PLIXO is widely recognized as one of Singapore's boutique workshop, with strong R&D, offering, brand and online presence." said Jason Scott Chan, Director of SIGN PLACE. "We are very excited to bring PLIXO products under our umbrella and are deeply committed to excelling in every possible way to deliver current and upcoming PLIXO products to our existing and future customers.”By leveraging the proven expertise and strong management teams of two established industry players, the combined operations stands ready to deliver high quality, competitive solutions to the marketplace.Following this agreement, from February 3rd onward, Plixo sales & production will be operated by Sign Place Singapore Pte Ltd from their premises. PLIXO products Pricing and Terms & Conditions remains unchanged.About Plixo Pte LtdPLIXO services a wide audience, of consumers, corporate and industrial customers needs for signs and signages, large format printing, laser cutting and more.Plixo Pte Ltd Joint-Venture IDIGO Pte Ltd, created in 2017 with Ravel International Pte Ltd, is a leading player in South East Asia for Industrial Marking Solutions to industrial customers.About Sign Place Singapore Pte LtdSince 1996, SIGN PLACE caters to both commercial and corporate clients needs for a wide array of signage products such as indoor and outdoor signages, acrylic displays and banners, as well as providing related services such as graphics painting works and engraving services.



