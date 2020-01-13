The Quack is Back! World’s Largest Rubber Duck Returns for 10th Anniversary of Redpath Waterfront Festival

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of National Rubber Ducky Day, the Redpath Waterfront Festival (RWF), presented by Billy Bishop Airport, today announced the return of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck to Toronto’s Waterfront. The festival is bringing back Mama Duck, who is six stories tall and weighs 30,000 pounds, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival, which this year is taking place June 19-21, 2020.



In 2017, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck made a splash in Toronto when it floated in to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary at the waterfront festival. Drawn to the Duck, more than 750,000 people attended the three-day celebration and the festival generated an estimated $7.6 million in economic impact for the city of Toronto.

“In a decade of programming the Redpath Waterfront Festival there has been no single attraction outside of the Tall Ships that has generated more attention or generated such strong visitor numbers,” said Kevin Currie, Chair of the Redpath Waterfront Festival. “In the years since, we have received countless comments and inquiries asking when the Duck will return. With our 10th anniversary this year, it was obvious that we needed to bring the Duck back to re-capture the magic and thank our visitors for their ongoing support of the festival.”

The costs associated with bringing the Duck back this year will be paid through the Redpath Waterfront Festival’s operating budget and not through grants or government funds.

Key highlights from the 2017 Redpath Waterfront Festival as a result of Mama Duck:

Over 750,000 attendees over the three-day event Total economic impact of 2017 Redpath Waterfront Festival estimated at $7.6M. Non-local attendees and event operations resulted in approximately $10.6M of new spending. Festival attracted visitors from many regions. 31% of attendees resided more than 40 km from the event site and the festival had record visitors from the United States. Local residents spent a total of $16.5M 75% of visitors said the Duck was the main reason for them attending

Additional programming for the 10th anniversary will be announced in the coming months but Mama Duck will be the star of the show. 2020 festival partners include: Redpath Sugar, Billy Bishop Airport, The Waterfront BIA, Bell Media, porter airlines and Westin Harbour Castle. For more information on the festival visit www.towaterfrontfest.com and @towaterfrontfest on social media.

ABOUT REDPATH WATERFRONT FESTIVAL:

The Redpath Waterfront Festival is an annual summer event providing on-land and on-water programming for people of all ages and interests, with the goal of promoting Toronto locally and internationally as a premiere waterfront destination. With music, food, nautical programs and entertainment, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes majestic TALL SHIPS® to Toronto.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS:

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to put Toronto’s waterfront on an international scale by producing annual family festivals and events.

Mama Duck The World's Largest Rubber Duck returns to Toronto's Waterfront for the Redpath Waterfront Festival, presented by Billy Bishop Airport, June 19-21, 2020.



