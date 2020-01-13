Smart Cannabis Corp. (SCNA) Commences Retail Sales with Acquisition of CBD and Hemp Operations

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC PINKSHEETS: SCNA)



Smart Cannabis Corp. (“Company’) is pleased to announce that its new executive management has diversified the Company’s business strategies with the acquisition of a CBD and hemp retail operations.

In 2019 3rd Quarter, the Company appointed Mark Cheung as its interim CEO who sought out promising retail CBD and hemp businesses with growth potential. He said, “Given that the Company had been constructing and selling cannabis-oriented green houses, it seemed a logical next step to enter the ever-growing CBD and hemp retail sales.”

As a result, effective October 1, 2019, the Company acquired Budding Botanicals, and placed it within Company’s Next Generation Farming, Inc. subsidiary.

Budding Botanicals has been actively selling its CBD and hemp products at its online store at https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com/, and has also sold its products at pop-up locations in Southern California.

“We are very excited with the launch of a new CBD/Hemp retail operations. Please stay tuned for further details on the new operations and the person who will head up the new operations,” said Mark Cheung, the interim CEO. “We believe that positioning the Company in the very relevant cannabis sector will immediately enhance growth potentials and provide value to our shareholders.”

About Smart Cannabis Corp.

Headquartered in California, Smart Cannabis Corp. previously focused its cannabis sector business operations in the construction and sales of cannabis-related greenhouses, but has now diversified into the retail sales of cannabis and hemp products by acquiring Budding Botanicals (see website at https://www.buddingbotanicalsca.com/).

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Contact: Email: office@smartcannabis.net



