Central African Republic : Request for a Three-Year Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Central African Republic

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

January 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The program of economic policies and reforms implemented under the three-year ECF arrangement that expired in July helped to restore growth, reduce fiscal and external imbalances, and strengthen public administration. While the peace agreement was signed last February, its implementation has been slow, reflecting in part the lack of ownership by some of the armed groups. Overall, the C.A.R. remains in a very fragile situation, with a volatile security environment, limited administrative capacity, poor governance, and lack of social cohesion. To help address the country’s protracted balance of payment financing needs in this challenging environment, the authorities have requested a new three-year arrangement under the ECF for an amount of SDR 83.55 million (75 percent of quota).