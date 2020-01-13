Laboratory Automation Market by Product Type (Equipment and Software & Informatics), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, and Proteomics Solutions), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Automation Market by Product Type, Application, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837040/?utm_source=GNW



The global laboratory automation market was valued at $4,884 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.



Laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary innovative approach use in the laboratory to increase productivity, streamline workflows, improve quality, reduce times, and increase efficiency of the laboratory process. Automated laboratory systems are widely use in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, hospitals and academic institutes to enhance workflow.

The laboratory automation market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes, technological advancement in lab automation systems, and rising demand for miniaturize process equipment. In addition, increase in productivity, improve efficiency, lower cost of operation, reduce fluctuation in the production and enhance safety significantly driving the market growth.

The global laboratory automation market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product type global market is segmented into equipment and software & informatics. Equipment are bifurcated into automated workstations, robotic systems, standalone systems, and others. Software & informatics further categorized into workstation/unit automation software, laboratory information management system LIMS, electronic laboratory notebook, and scientific data management system. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, and proteomics solutions. According to end user market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

o By Product Type

o Equipment

- Automated Workstations

• Automated Liquid Handling

o Automated Integrated Workstations

o Pipetting Systems

o Reagent Dispensers

o Microplate Washers

• Microplate Readers

o Multi-mode Microplate Readers

o Single-mode Microplate Readers

• Automated ELISA Systems

• Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

o Robotic Systems

o Others

o Software & Informatics

o Workstation/Unit Automation Software

o laboratory information management system LIMS

o Electronic Laboratory Notebook

o Scientific Data Management System

Application

o Drug discovery

o Clinical diagnostics

o Genomics solutions

o Proteomics solutions

End user

o Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries

o Research institutes

o Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• BioMerieux SA

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Hamilton Robotics

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Tecan Group Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

• Abbot Diagnostics

• Eppendorf

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.