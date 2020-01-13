iCAD Appoints Nathaniel Dalton to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced Nathaniel Dalton was appointed to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Dalton is one of the founders of the global asset management firm Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), where he remains a Director and Senior Advisor. Mr. Dalton held a range of executive positions at AMG, including General Counsel, Chief Operating Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer. He was also the founding investor of Talari Networks, the pioneering SD-WAN technology company, serving as a board observer for more than a decade; and is an investor in, and advisor to, several growth companies operating at the intersection of technology and healthcare. Mr. Dalton is a Trustee of Boston University and serves on the Investment Committee for its Endowment. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the Institute for Sustainable Energy. Mr. Dalton received a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are very pleased to add Nate as a Director of our Company. We have had the opportunity to get to know each other since he first invested in iCAD over a year ago, and we are confident he will make significant contributions to the Company,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO. “Not only does he have decades of experience in both capital markets and in building a significant public company, but he also brings a proven entrepreneurial approach and understanding of technology companies. We look forward to working with Nate as we capitalize on iCAD’s tremendous growth opportunities in both the cancer detection and therapy parts of our business to create significant value for patients, their caregivers and our shareholders.”

“I am very excited to work with the team at iCAD at this time of tremendous opportunity for the Company,” said Mr. Dalton. “iCAD and its platforms for cancer detection and cancer therapy have the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients and enhance the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of healthcare services.”

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to defend itself in litigation matters, to achieve business and strategic objectives, the risks of uncertainty of patent protection, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Media inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors, on behalf of iCAD, Inc.

+1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



