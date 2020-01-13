The exponential rise in multi-vector DDoS attacks and ease of availability of DDoS-for-hire services to drive the overall DDoS protection and mitigation market. The global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700204/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market include the increasing Internet of Things (IoT) and cryptocurrency-focused DDoS threats, and rising awareness among enterprises about the changing threat landscape, and growing need to have a disaster recovery plan in place before DDoS attacks impact businesses to a great extent. Due to the advent of digitalization, increase in computational power of processors, and rise in the number of connected devices, the instances of cyberattacks have increased considerably in the recent times.



Hardware solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The DDoS protection and mitigation market by component has been segmented into hardware solutions and software solutions and services.DDoS solutions play a significant role in keeping the data, servers, endpoints, cloud, and organization infrastructure safeguarded from attackers.



A critical attack that is intended to disrupt the functioning of an organization is termed as a DDoS attack.These attacks have become a real threat to organizations.



Organizations need to forestall their applications, network solutions, and services to combat the evolving sophisticated DDoS attacks.DDoS attacks affect the application layer, protocol layer, and also the bandwidth of the network.



Organizations use DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services for adaptive defense against DDoS attacks. The attacks affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources, which may result in million dollar losses for organizations.

DDoS attacks can be dealt with DDoS hardware protection solutions.Hardware appliances are configured in the local network or in data centers to protect the organization’s network from evolving sophisticated threats.



These hardware solutions are easy to install and suitable for high-volume amplified traffic, which requires a high throughput.The hardware solutions are set up at a remote network, and can be managed in the data center hosting environment itself.



The hardware solutions ensure network connectivity and eliminate the downtime in case of power or equipment failures and during maintenance.These solutions can be easily moved and reconfigured with minimal interference in the network infrastructure.



DDoS protection appliances provide effective protection against cyberattacks, such as advanced Domain Name System (DNS) DDoS, and layer 4 and layer 7 volumetric assaults.

.



Among deployment modes, hybrid deployment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under deployment mode, DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented by on-premises, cloud, and hybrid.The hybrid deployment type is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The hybrid deployment mode enables organizations to keep their critical data inside the organization premises and transfer the non-critical data to the cloud environment.The hybrid deployment mode also offers other features, such as advanced protocol anomaly detection, blocking of suspicious Internet Protocol (IP), and cloud mitigation capabilities.



Hybrid deployment enables the Information Technology (IT) staff to have clear visibility into the stored data and provides DDoS protection and mitigation in real time.A large number of DDoS attacks have been left undetected by on-premises and cloud-based solutions, and enterprises lack the capability to detect and mitigate them.



Hence, many enterprises are moving toward the hybrid deployment mode.



North America to account for the largest market size, whereas APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is projected to hold the largest market size of the DDoS protection and mitigation market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in the region.The DDoS market is evolving in the North American region, because it is technologically advanced and tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and DDoS incidents.



The increased instances of volumetric DDoS incidents in the country, and need to protect critical network infrastructures, and sensitive data have made the region adopt these next-generation technologies.The growing trends, such as IoT, Internet of Everything (IoE), and penetration of smartphones, have increased the volume of data and transactions performed by online users.



The rise in threats and vulnerabilities and government compliances has made North America the most lucrative industry for different categories of vendors.The concentrated presence of a large number of DDoS protection and mitigation solution and services providers in the US is also expected to drive revenue growth from the region.



The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services to combat the accelerated traffic rate brought by new network technologies that induce DDoS attacks.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DDoS protection and mitigation marketplace.

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level executives – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, Latin America – 10%, MEA – 10%



Major vendors in the global DDoS protection and mitigation market include NETSCOUT (US); Akamai Technologies (US); Imperva (US); Radware (Israel); Cloudflare (US); Link11 (Germany), Nexusguard (Hong Kong); A10 Networks, (US); Fortinet (US); Huawei Technologies (China); Verisign (US); Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic); StackPath, (US); DOSarrest Internet Security (Canada); and Seceon (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the DDoS protection and mitigation market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments, such as component (hardware solutions, software solutions and services, application area, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the DDoS protection and mitigation market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DDoS protection and mitigation market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.