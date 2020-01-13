Global Geomarketing Software Market: About this market This geomarketing software market analysis considers sales from both outdoor and indoor locations. Our study also finds the sales of geomarketing software in APAC, Europe MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2019, the outdoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as demand for the software from the telecommunications, retail, BFSI, travel and tourism, and transportation sectors will play a significant role in the outdoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global geomarketing software market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, growth of digital advertisements on mobile devices, increasing use of location data-based decision-making, and need to improve business efficiency. However, lack of awareness about geomarketing among end-users, increasing use of advertisement-blocking solutions, and rise in privacy and security issues may hamper the growth of the geomarketing software industry over the forecast period.



Global Geomarketing Software Market: Overview

Need to improve business efficiency

Geomarketing software offers a quick and reliable way to reach many customers and thus helps companies deliver the desired customer experience. Businesses are increasingly adopting geomarketing software to focus on their core business processes and enhance operational efficiencies. Many customer-centric industries such as BFSI, retail, travel and tourism, and media and entertainment adopt geomarketing software to find new ways of reaching out to customers through interactive services and targeted campaigns. The growing need to improve business efficiencies will lead to the expansion of the global geomarketing software market at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

Use of AI in geomarketing software in digital advertising

The integration of AI in geomarketing software is helping businesses improve customer experience. AI analyzes customer behavior and then serves them the relevant advertisements, thereby increasing the number of conversions. Also, AI helps enterprises interpret enormous amounts of customer data and create personalized advertisements to improve the efficiency of an advertisement campaign. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global geomarketing software market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geomarketing software manufacturers, that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Software AG.

Also, the geomarketing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

