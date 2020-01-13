The cashew kernel market was valued at USD 9.94 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 13.48 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2%

over the forecast period. The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for healthy snacks, increasing demand from the European countries, and increase in the number of primary processing units in Africa.

The restraints identified in the market are weather-related uncertainties, food safety issues, and prevalence of small-scale primary processing infrastructure.



The study analyzes the global scenario of the cashew kernel market. The report covers production, consumption, trade, and price trend analysis of cashew kernels at a macro-level, in addition to the value chain analysis. It is to be noted that for countries like, Ghana, previous year’s stocks have been considered for analysis.



Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.



The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Côte d’Ivoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to Morocco. Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the European market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.



