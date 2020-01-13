The toothpaste market was valued at USD 26.09 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 36.98 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1%

during the forecast period. Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the toothpaste market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Toothpaste Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778199/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, like teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality that differs from ordinary toothpaste. However, an increase in awareness among the consumers toward harsh chemicals used in toothpaste is expected to hinder the market growth. This has increased the scope for key players in the market to expand their presence and product portfolio with natural products. Standard toothpaste is the major shareholder in the market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounts for a major share in the market, mostly because of a strong customer base, coupled with increase in household expenditure and changing lifestyles.



Scope of the Report

Toothpaste helps in keeping teeth clean and healthy, in removing the food and dental plaque from the teeth, and supports in subduing halitosis. It contains ingredients, like fluoride, to help avoid tooth decay and gum disease.



Key Market Trends

Deterring Oral Health among the Global Population



The rapidly changing lifestyle, improper diet, including sugar-rich diets, and the increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco have made oral health one of the major public health problems in almost every part of the world. The impact of oral diseases on people’s everyday lives is subtle and pervasive, influencing food habits, sleep, rest, social roles, and almost every phase of the day. Collectively, oral diseases and disorders create substantial pain and suffering. Owing to this, consumers across the world have started paying immense attention to maintaining their oral health, which has led to an increase in the sales of toothpaste across the world. Although dental caries has been declining in permanent teeth for many children, since the 1960s, previous findings showed caries in primary teeth for preschool children increasing from 24% to 28%, between 1988 and 2004. Disparities in caries continue to persist for some race and ethnic groups in the United States. Prevalence of dental sealants, applied to the tooth chewing surfaces to help prevent caries, has also varied among socio-demographic groups. Some of the factors that influence the choice of toothpaste from the customers’ point of view are perceived performance, brand awareness, product attributes, taste, the credibility of the company, availability of product information, and herbal ingredients.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market



The continuously increasing population, coupled with an increase in levels of household income, has boosted in the consumption power of the consumers. Therefore, the demand for toothpaste products is steadily rising in China. The National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation in China has been conducting surveys repeatedly, regarding the oral care of the population. It revealed that a major population of the country is suffering from oral problems. This has resulted in a shift in the choices of toothpaste among the consumers, as they have started moving from the economic options to high- and middle-tiered ones.



Competitive Landscape

The toothpaste market is a concentrated market, with a majority of the share held by Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. However, the market studied comprises of many regional players. The leading players in the toothpaste market enjoy a dominant presence, worldwide. These players focus to leverage opportunities posed by the emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, in order to cater to the requirements for various applications, especially sensitivity or pain relief.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.