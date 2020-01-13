Global Marine Engine Monitoring System Industry

Marine Engine Monitoring System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$143. 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 7%. Propulsion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$403.1 Million by the year 2025, Propulsion will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Propulsion will reach a market size of US$23.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; AST Group; Caterpillar, Inc.; Cmr Group; Cummins, Inc.; Emerson Electric Company; Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.; Jason Marine Group; Kistler Group; Kongsberg Gruppen ASA; MAN Diesel & Turbo SE; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; NORIS Group GmbH; Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC; Wartsila Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Marine Engine Monitoring System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Marine Engine Monitoring System Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Marine Engine Monitoring System Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: On-Board (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: On-Board (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: On-Board (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Remote Monitoring (Deployment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Remote Monitoring (Deployment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Remote Monitoring (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Propulsion (Engine Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Propulsion (Engine Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Propulsion (Engine Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Auxiliary (Engine Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Auxiliary (Engine Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Auxiliary (Engine Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial (Ship Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Commercial (Ship Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Commercial (Ship Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Naval (Ship Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Naval (Ship Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Naval (Ship Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in US$

Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 23: United States Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the United

States by Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the United

States by Ship Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Canadian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Canadian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Ship Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ship Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Marine Engine

Monitoring System Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 41: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Japan in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Marine Engine Monitoring System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Marine Engine Monitoring System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ship

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Marine Engine Monitoring System Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 52: Chinese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by

Engine Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 55: Chinese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by

Ship Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 64: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2018-2025

Table 65: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Ship Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 71: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in France by

Engine Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in France by

Ship Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Analysis by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: German Marine Engine Monitoring System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Germany: A

Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: German Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: German Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Italian Marine Engine Monitoring System Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 91: Italian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by

Engine Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 94: Italian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by

Ship Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Marine

Engine Monitoring System Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 98: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Marine Engine Monitoring

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: United Kingdom Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Marine Engine Monitoring

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Analysis by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 106: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 107: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Spanish Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Spanish Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Spanish Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 112: Spanish Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 113: Spanish Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Ship Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 114: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ship Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 115: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in US$

Thousand in Russia by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 116: Russian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Russian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Russian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 119: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Russia by

Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 120: Russian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Russian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 122: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Russia by

Ship Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 123: Russian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 125: Rest of Europe Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 126: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 127: Rest of Europe Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2018-2025

Table 128: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Europe Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type:

2018-2025

Table 131: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 134: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in

Asia-Pacific by Engine Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in

Asia-Pacific by Ship Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Ship Type:

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Australian Marine Engine Monitoring System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 146: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Australian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Australian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Australian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 154: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Analysis in

India in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 155: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Indian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Indian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Indian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 160: Indian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Indian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review by Ship Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ship Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 163: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: South Korean Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 165: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: South Korean Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2009-2017

Table 168: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 169: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship Type:

2009-2017

Table 171: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 173: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Engine

Monitoring System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Engine

Monitoring System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Analysis by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 182: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 184: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 185: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 186: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 187: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market by Engine Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Ship Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Ship Type:

2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market by Ship Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 193: Argentinean Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 194: Argentinean Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 196: Argentinean Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2018-2025

Table 197: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Argentinean Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Argentinean Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 202: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 203: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 204: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Brazil by

Engine Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Brazil by

Ship Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Share Analysis by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 211: Mexican Marine Engine Monitoring System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 212: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Mexico: A

Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Mexican Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Mexican Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Mexican Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Ship Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Marine Engine Monitoring System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ship Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Share

Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in US$

Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 221: Rest of Latin America Marine Engine Monitoring

System Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 222: Rest of Latin America Marine Engine Monitoring

System Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Marine Engine Monitoring

System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Engine Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Latin America by Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 225: Rest of Latin America Marine Engine Monitoring

System Market Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Marine Engine Monitoring

System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ship

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Rest of

Latin America by Ship Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Marine Engine Monitoring

System Market Share Breakdown by Ship Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 229: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 230: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 231: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 232: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 233: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 234: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 236: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 237: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ship Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 239: The Middle East Marine Engine Monitoring System

Historic Market by Ship Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ship Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 241: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Marine Engine

Monitoring System Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 242: Marine Engine Monitoring System Market in Iran in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 243: Iranian Marine Engine Monitoring System Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 244: Iranian Market for Marine Engine Monitoring System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by



