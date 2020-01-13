mCig, Inc. Subsidiary BareRoots Announces Updated Branding Strategy and Website to Expand Consumer Reach

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) today announced that its subsidiary BareRoots has launched a completely redesigned website (www.bareroots-rx.com) and the rebranding of its globally recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Through the recently created consumer-driven website, the Company hopes that it's visitors, customers, and consumers will find the website much easier to use. The navigation has been designed to be much simple, products become very easy to access, and add to cart and a well educative CBD section has been added to match consumer’s lifestyle. BareRoots' products are rebranded and carefully tailored to be consumer-friendly and much comfortable for consumers to maximize their effectiveness by incorporating CBD's into their daily routines.

BareRoots' CEO Dale Hipes remarked, "We continue to see a large increase in consumer demand for high-quality CBD products as the U.S. hemp-derived CBD industry is expected to hit $22 billion by 2022." In a swift response, "We chose to upgrade our website and rebrand our products to create an easy relationship whereby our consumers can educate themselves before making a decision on the products that best fit their needs."

In line with the company's vision, mCig, Inc. CEO Paul Rosenberg responded, "As the level of awareness for CBD continues to grow, it is our top priority to make sure consumers are well informed and educated on all products and fully understand how it's going to enhance their lifestyle." Therefore, the rebranded BareRoots' products not only provide the importance of CBD, but it also provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing platform for consumers to use and display in their various homes.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mCigInc/

Follow us on Twitter @mcigInc

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrogenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.mciggroup.com.

Contact: mCig, Inc. Paul Rosenberg paul@mciggroup.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.