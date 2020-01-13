VSBLTY & SENSORMATIC SOLUTIONS DEMONSTRATE COMPREHENSIVE SHOPPER ANALYTICS AND ADVANCED LOSS PREVENTION SOLUTIONS AT NRF 2020 CONFERENCE & EXPO JANUARY 12-14

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software technology company, and Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, are teaming up to demonstrate targeted display content that produces high impact advertising and shopper insights, as well as context-based security and loss prevention, at the National Retail Federation expo in New York City January 12-14.

NRF 2020 is the world’s largest retail conference and expo and will feature keynote addresses by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO; and Gwyneth Paltrow, founder & CEO of goop, among others.

Using Edge and/or cloud-enabled digital display solutions, VSBLTY and Sensormatic will show how retailers can now enhance the guest experience with proximity-aware, interactive brand messaging triggered by demographic, identity or even sentiment, while simultaneously gaining groundbreaking levels of measurement and actionable insights. The state-of-the-art retail technology will be demonstrated at Booth #5401.

VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, “Retail continues to change at an accelerated rate. Digital technology is being leveraged to enhance the shopper journey while multiple methodologies are being deployed to measure and maximize retail intelligence for both retailers and major consumer brands.”

VSBLTY is the world leader in Proactive Digital DisplayTM that transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software using artificial intelligence and machine learning. VisionCaptor™ is VSBLTY’s advanced content management solution that is optimized for retail environments. This advanced technology can alter the path to purchase in order to deliver brand messaging at the point of purchase. The entire experience can be measured in real time, improving ROI for brands.

The firm’s proprietary analytics software, DataCaptor™, is an artificial intelligence-inspired audience measurement and shopper analytics tool that captures gender, age range, dwell time, content interaction, among other key metrics that helps retailers and brands determine the effectiveness of their messaging and at the same time measures shopper traffic and sentiment. VSBLTY’S AI-driven software, VectorTM, in addition to customizing messages to VIPs, also identifies persons of interest and weapons, both crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements.

Sensormatic Solutions Head of Strategy Amin Shahidi said, “VSBLTY is an important piece of our strategy. As retailers increasingly rely on in-store video beyond security use cases, together with our analytics they can also understand and provide contextual support of the shoppers’ experiences.”

Data is redefining everything about retail operations and the shopper experience, from how retailers and brands interact with shoppers, to how, why and where shoppers make their decisions and purchases. Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions provider that enables smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences.

Integrating VSBLTY’s ground-breaking software technology with Sensormatic’s broad portfolio of existing advanced retail solutions provides retailers with enriched, actionable shopper demographic information, and also boosts in-store sales through demonstrated concepts such as the delivery of context-sensitive, targeted advertising and promotional video content throughout the store and on loss prevention pedestals.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader in creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Its 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructures that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

