Superconducting Cables Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the company holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.

The global Superconducting Cables market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Superconducting Cables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Superconducting Cables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Regional Description

The report on the global Superconducting Cables market provides a region and country-wise study based on the key indicators for the regional markets. The key regions that include South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America among others have been studied in detail regarding the production, apparent consumption and overall value and volume.

Method of Research

The market-research techniques used by the research team backing this study consist of both qualitative techniques as well as quantitative techniques. The extensive research conducted on the global Superconducting Cables market covers the various factors that can affect the market. With the aim of providing a market forecast, the research methodologies have been aimed at determining the size of the market for the coming years. A SWOT analysis has been carried out to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that are faced by each manufacturer covered in the report. The market has also been studied based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

