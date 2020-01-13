Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Cosmetic Raw Materials Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2020 Analysis And Forecasts To 2025

Description

Cosmetic Raw Materials refers to the chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing of cosmetics. Cosmetics are composed of a number of raw materials that are processed together to produce a final product. The exact ingredients differ among products, but the types of raw materials tend to be the same.

These different types include active ingredients, aesthetic additions, and materials that influence product use. Diluents, stabilizers, and adjustment agents are also typical raw materials for cosmetics, as are ingredients that assist ease of production and increase marketing value.

First, fierce competition exists in cosmetic raw material industry. However, the major market is occupied by the giant transnational corporations like Evonik, Ashland and BASF. Consequently, it would be hard for small companies to survived and get high profit in this market. Globally, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. As North America and Europe are the largest consumers of cosmetics and other personal care goods, big cosmetic manufacturers are highly concentrated in these areas, which result in the highly developed market of cosmetic raw materials in this market.

Second, for the giant transnational corporations, their production bases are located in many areas, which are usually located near the end market. Clariant has manufacture sites in Germany, Brazil and China, and BASF has manufacture sites in Germany and India. For example, multinational consumer goods companies like L'Oréal, Kanebo and Unilever continue to pursue opportunities in fast-growing Latin American, Eastern European and Asian markets. Increasingly, these companies are seeking cosmetic chemical suppliers with production capabilities in these regions or the ability to guarantee supply on demand via local inventories.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. As the innovation of downstream market is changing fast, cosmetic raw material market has been in fast innovation, too. For the passing years, many function ingredients are invented to rectify the physical standard of human, especially female. Cosmeceuticals—cosmetics with pharmaceutical properties—are playing an increasingly important role in the personal care industry, especially in Europe. Now cosmeceuticals are produced by many cosmetic raw materials manufacturers to sell to skin care industry. It is well recognized that manufacturers with strong research and innovation ability can survive in cosmetic and cosmetic raw material industry.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Raw Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Raw Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Evonik

Givaudan

Dow

Firmenich

International Flavors & Fragrances

Nippon Seiki

AkzoNobel

Solvay

Lonza

Croda

Lubrizol

AAK Personal Care

Eastman

Symrise

Kao

Ashland

Innospecinc

Stepan

DSM

Seppic

Jarchem

Clariant

Galaxy Surfactants

Follower's Song

Tinci Materials

Zhejiang Zanyu

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Shanghai Delta Industry

Guangzhou Startec

Segment by Type

Active Ingredients

Aesthetic Materials

Surfactants And Solvents

Synthetic

Natural

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

Regional Description

The report on the global Cosmetic Raw Materials market provides a region and country-wise study based on the key indicators for the regional markets. The key regions that include South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America among others have been studied in detail regarding the production, apparent consumption and overall value and volume.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Raw Materials

1.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Active Ingredients

1.2.3 Aesthetic Materials

1.2.4 Surfactants And Solvents

1.2.5 Synthetic

1.2.6 Natural

1.3 Cosmetic Raw Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cosmetic Raw Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Makeup

1.3.4 Perfume

1.3.5 Sunscreen

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetic Raw Materials Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Cosmetic Raw Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cosmetic Raw Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Evonik Cosmetic Raw Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Givaudan

7.4 Dow

7.5 Firmenich

7.6 International Flavors & Fragrances

Continued...

