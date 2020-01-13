Electromechanical Cylinders Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Electromechanical Cylinders -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

This report studies the Electromechanical Cylinders market, the Electromechanical Cylinder is a contained precision rolled ball screw actuator designed to provide high thrust/speed capability with greater flexibility and control to applications traditionally using Hydraulic and/or Electromechanical Cylinders.

First, as for the Electromechanical Cylinders industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top five manufacturers are Parker, SKF, Tsubakimoto, Bosch Rexroth AG, Linearmech, which are close to 43.87 per cent totally in 2015 global production. The Parker which has 10.69% market share in 2016 is the leader in the Electromechanical Cylinders industry. The manufacturers following Parker are SKF and Tsubakimoto, which respectively has 9.54% and 9.31% market production share in 2016.

Second, the global consumption of Electromechanical Cylinders products rises up from 161690 units in 2012 to 208640 units in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.58%. At the same time, the revenue of world Electromechanical Cylinders sales market has a leap from 298.54 million dollar in 2012 to 373.46 million dollar in 2016.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for Electromechanical Cylinders with 38.14% production share in 2016, and North America is the largest Consumption region for Electromechanical Cylinders with 30.61% consumption share in 2016.

The global Electromechanical Cylinders market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electromechanical Cylinders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electromechanical Cylinders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch Rexroth AG

SKF

BJ-Gear

Parker

Tsubakimoto

RACO

Moog Flo-Tork

Mul-T-Lock

Exlar

Linearmech

Venture

AIM

Segment by Type

<100mm/s

100mm/s-500mm/s

500mm/s-1000mm/s

Other

Segment by Application

Food industry (Food & Beverage)

Medical industry

Automotive Industry

Other

Regional Description

The report on the global Electromechanical Cylinders market provides a region and country-wise study based on the key indicators for the regional markets. The key regions that include South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America among others have been studied in detail regarding the production, apparent consumption and overall value and volume.

Method of Research

The market-research techniques used by the research team backing this study consist of both qualitative techniques as well as quantitative techniques. The extensive research conducted on the global Electromechanical Cylinders market covers the various factors that can affect the market. With the aim of providing a market forecast, the research methodologies have been aimed at determining the size of the market for the coming years. A SWOT analysis has been carried out to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that are faced by each manufacturer covered in the report. The market has also been studied based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

