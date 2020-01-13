The global water and wastewater treatment market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: About this market This water and wastewater treatment market analysis considers sales from both municipal and industrial applications.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833490/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of water and wastewater treatment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the municipal segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of various technologies in water treatment plants will play a significant role in the municipal segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global water and wastewater treatment market report looks at factors such as increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity, increasing industrial water demand and disposal of wastewater in water bodies, and stringent regulations boosting global market growth. However, high cost of industrial water treatment equipment, operational and technical challenges and concerns regarding nutrition impairment may hamper the growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry over the forecast period.



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Overview

Increasing industrial water demand and disposal of wastewater in water bodies

The demand for water for industrial purposes across different countries is increasing with the growing industrialization. The disposal of wastewater generated from different industrial processes such as stormwater, sanitary wastewater, and process water into the water bodies is increasing environmental concerns. With the depletion of water resources and the ever-growing demand for water, many companies are compelled to look for ways to limit water usage and use water efficiently. This will lead to the expansion of the global water and wastewater treatment market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Growing use of advanced and intelligent technologies in water and wastewater treatment

Technological advances are transforming the water and wastewater treatment landscape. Intelligent technologies, such as automation, the loT, and Industry 4.0, have reduced human interventions, which is bringing energy benefits and better asset management capabilities. These technologies are being deployed at various stages of water treatment, making the related equipment more efficient. The deployment of loT technologies, Industry 4.0, and the pump technology will increase operational efficiency, bring a higher return on investment (ROl) for manufacturers, and widen the application scope of water and wastewater treatment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global water and wastewater treatment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water and wastewater treatment manufacturers, that include 3M Co., BWT AG, Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, and Xylem Inc.



Also, the water and wastewater treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833490/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.