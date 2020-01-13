The Future of the Global Smart Transportation Market, 2019 to 2025 - Major Vendors Across Different Verticals are Planning for High Investments

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation Market By Transportation Mode, By Component, By Application and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts that the global smart transportation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Smart transportation focuses on combining different modes of transport to offer commuters the best possible and suitable mobility solution. Several transport managers have started adopting an intelligent transport system with medium and long-term plans to incorporate technology solutions for actively managing traffic and making informed decisions.



According to the smart transportation industry analysis, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global smart transportation market in 2019. Factors leading toward the market growth of smart transportation in Europe include growing awareness of intelligent transport systems and increasing partnerships between government & private vendors to resolve traffic issues and increase the level of road safety. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global smart transportation market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the smart transportation market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in a strong position in the market.



Key Vendors

Cisco

IBM

Siemens

Thales Group

SAP

Oracle

Kapsch TrafficCom

Cubic Corporation

TomTom

Clever Devices

IBM Intelligent Transport Solutions offer traffic awareness, predictions, and analyses for traffic and fleet operations. IBM is helping leading cities worldwide to evolve their transport systems.



There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Smart Transportation Market Research



By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

The roadways segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as smart transportation offers end-to-end connectivity between roads and drivers.



By Components



Solutions

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Vehicle Control and Safety System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Advanced Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Commercial Vehicle Operation System

Advanced Traveller Information System

Others

Services

Implementation & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Training & Consulting Services

The services segment is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing need for integrating smart transportation solutions as per the requirements.



By Application

Safety & Security

Autonomous/Connected Cars

Traffic Management

Shared Mobility

Route Guidance

Others

The traffic management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Traffic congestions have increased the number of road accidents as well as logistics fee for organizations, which increases the demand for smart technology solutions to manage traffic.



Research Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart transportation market. The report discusses the market in terms of transportation mode, solutions, services, applications, and regions. Further, the report also provides details about the drivers, opportunities, and major challenges impacting the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Restraints

4.3.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Transportation Mode

5.1 Overview

5.2 Roadways

5.3 Railways



6 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

6.2.2 Advanced Vehicle Control & Safety System (AVCSS)

6.2.3 Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

6.2.4 Advanced Transportation Pricing System (APTS)

6.2.5 Advanced Commercial Vehicle Operation System (ACVOS)

6.2.6 Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Implementation & Integration Services

6.3.2 Support & Maintenance Services

6.3.3 Training & Consulting Services



7 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Safety & Security

7.3 Autonomous/Connected Cars

7.4 Traffic Management

7.5 Shared Mobility

7.6 Route Guidance

7.7 Others



8 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Rest of APAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 MEA

8.5.2 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 Cisco

10.1.1 Analyst Opinion

10.1.2 Business Analysis

10.2 IBM

10.3 Siemens

10.4 Thales

10.5 SAP

10.6 Oracle

10.7 Kapsch TrafficCom

10.8 Cubic Corporation

10.9 TomTom

10.10 Clever Devices

10.11 Alstom

10.12 Telit



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olz6xv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.