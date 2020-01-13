United States Vape Store Survey 2019 - Main Findings & Initial Reactions to the FDA Bringing Forward the PMTA Deadline

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Vape Store Survey 2019 Main Findings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following the FDA bringing forward the PMTA deadline, the author ran a survey of US vape stores, exploring the sector's initial reactions to the news.



The results of the survey were also presented by the author's managing director, Tim Phillips, at the fourth annual conference of the Vapor Technology Association in September 2019.



Key Topics Covered



US Vape Store Survey: Respondent Profile

Flavours: Important to vape stores?

House brands: Important to vape stores?

Vape stores: Intention to file PMTA

E-liquid manufacturers: Intention to file PMTA

Intention to file PMTA: Type of store

