1-Day UCITS Funds Training Course (March 18, 2020): Includes Case Studies on Pricing Errors, Investment Breaches, Failures of Risk Controls and of Fund Governance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UCITS Funds Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This highly practical 1 day course covers the whole UCITS framework with a particular focus on the latest developments in UCITS funds. As a result of the Madoff fraud and the Lehman Brothers default, the European Commission have issued the UCITS V Directive, which has a major impact on managers and depositaries in terms of remuneration and reporting requirements. All these changes will be covered in detail.



This one day workshop is intended to provide staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds. The course assumes limited previous knowledge of funds. All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on high risk areas in operations.

The programme includes case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and of fund governance. We will also examine in more detail particular concerns of the regulators when reviewing fund managers to help you become fully aware of all the compliance requirements.

Main topics covered:

The key features, use and structure of UCITS

Comparison with AIFMD

UCITS distribution

UCITS products: long only, ETFs and alternatives

UCITS structuring

The latest developments under UCITS V: remuneration, reporting and depositary requirements

Main parties involved and their role

Structuring UCITS and authorisation process in Luxembourg and Ireland

Fund governance

Fund documentation

Investment & borrowing power

Setting up UCITS

Key risk and performance indicators

The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds

By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:

The key characteristics of UCITS, their structure and objectives

The main regulatory aspects and the differences in setting up funds in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg

How to structure UCITS

The main changes under UCITS V

The necessary documentation required

The main parties involved and their role

How to organise fund governance

Key risk and performance indicators

Organising compliance monitoring and fund oversight

The latest market developments

The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf6b86

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.