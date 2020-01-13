1-Day MIFIR Transaction Reporting Course (March 26, 2020): A Deep Dive Review & Analysis of the Key Elements Required by the FCA & ESMA
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MIFIR Transaction Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MiFIR Transaction Reporting course is a one day intensive programme delivered by an expert in the regulatory reporting aimed at foundation to practitioner level. The programme is designed in accordance with ESMA guidelines and provides a deep dive review and analysis of the key elements required by the FCA and ESMA.
The programme is suitable for anyone involved in reporting, compliance and operations and includes many discussions, practical exercises and case studies. At the end of the course there will be a test performed to help participants consolidate their knowledge.
Course certificates will be provided on completion. plication of the rules in a way that gives a better understanding of your business and the activities that are putting you at a greater risk.
By the end of this course you will:
- Understand the scope of changes under MiFIR and how it differs from MiFID I and EMIR
- Review the changes in market structure, investor protection, conduct of business and transaction reporting
- Know what to report and how - field by field review and analysis
- Analyse different trading scenarios
- Go through reference data standards and how to report different financial instruments
- Understand general principles including trading capacity, chains, transmission of orders, identifiers
- Know reporting exemptions
- Learn about organisational requirements and challenges
- Consider management and systems controls & governance
- Explore reporting challenges and how to overcome them
- You will go through many case studies and real life examples
Main topics covered during this training:
- Background to the transaction reporting requirements
- Review of main changes between MiFID I to MiFIDII/MiFIR I
- Scope of changes
- Difference between EMIR and MiFID II
- Review of changes in market structure, Systematic Internalisers
- Review of financial instrument changes within the scope of market structures
- Guidelines on Transaction Reporting
- Reporting exemptions
- A look at general principles, chains, blocks, trading scenarios, transmissions, financial instruments
- Reference data standards and field by field review and analysis
- Reporting specific financial Instruments
- Corporate Governance and Organisation Requirements
- Review of technical standards
- Systems and controls
Key Topics Covered
9.00 a.m. - Course Start
This course provides a deep-dive review and analysis of key elements required to meet the ESMA's transaction reporting requirements
Background to the transaction reporting requirements
- Review of the previous MIFID I regulation, the thought process behind the change, the regulators and the drive for better transaction reporting.
- Review of main changes between MiFID I to MiFIDII/MiFIR looking at areas of market structure, investor protection, conduct of business and transaction reporting
- Scope of changes in areas of buy/sell, decision makers, trading capacities, transmissions, financial instruments, counterparties including a review of exclusions
- Difference between EMIR and MiFID II
Review of Changes in Market Structure
- Review of Exchange Traded vs. OTC
- Review of changes to market structures (RM, MTF, OTF)
- Review to changes to Systematic Internalisers, dark pools and broker crossing networks
- Reporting exemptions (inclusion and exclusion list)
- Review of financial instrument changes within the scope of market structures
Guidelines on Transaction Reporting
- Who is obliged to report, looking at different scenarios and analysis of reporting parties
- Definition of a transaction and exclusions (acquisition, disposal, nominal)
- Definition of execution of a transaction (venue, systematic internalisers, branches, persons, algorithms and other scenarios)
- Reporting exemptions (inclusion and exclusion list)
- A look at general principles, chains, blocks, trading scenarios, transmissions, financial instruments
- Usage of LEI, ISIN
General Principles
- Trading Capacity, impact on buyer'/'seller' fields and decision makers, investment decisions, execution within the firm
- Chains - impact of deal on own account vs. matched principal vs any other capacity
- Transmission of order - implications for buy-side, implication of Article 4
- Review of identifiers for parties, (individuals, entities, investment firms, firms etc)
- Mechanics for reporting and submission process
Block Trading
- Understanding the importance of block trading identification and a look at some case studies
- Buyer/seller (single vs. joint accounts)
- Decision maker of buyer/seller
- Investment decisions when made within the firm
- Execution scenario (primary responsibility person vs. algorithm)
- Trading venue (within vs. outside union, systematic internaliser)
- Waiver (OTC post-trade vs. commodity derivative indicators)
- Branch scenarios (executions done on behalf of, own account, EEA branches of a non EEA Firm)
- Status of transaction reports, corrections, cancellations
Trading Scenarios
- Overview of security transfers and scenarios
- Handling investment firms and Interposing scenarios
- Dealing with Group Orders - impact of one market vs. several markets
- Review of OTF
- Review of investment firms under discretionary mandate from clients
- Review of Direct Electronic Access
- Review of Contract of Difference and impact of hedging
- Review of external Asset Managers, Fund Managers, Private Banking, Funds, Investment Firms and Firms
Reference Data Standards
- Field by field review and analysis
- Cancellations, New Reports, Rejections, Resubmissions
- Instrument and Underlying Instrument identifiers (ISIN vs. Other, OTC vs. ETD)
- Identification of organisations vs. individuals
- Reporting specific financial instruments:
- Equity or equity like instruments
- Bonds or other forms of securitised debts
- Options
- Contract for difference
- Spreadbet
- Credit Default Swap
- Swaps
- Commodities based derivatives
- Complex trades
Corporate Governance and Organisation Requirements
- Review of technical standards
- Systems and controls
4.30 p.m. - Course Finish
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wi6bc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.