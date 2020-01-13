1-Day MIFIR Transaction Reporting Course (March 26, 2020): A Deep Dive Review & Analysis of the Key Elements Required by the FCA & ESMA

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MIFIR Transaction Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MiFIR Transaction Reporting course is a one day intensive programme delivered by an expert in the regulatory reporting aimed at foundation to practitioner level. The programme is designed in accordance with ESMA guidelines and provides a deep dive review and analysis of the key elements required by the FCA and ESMA.



The programme is suitable for anyone involved in reporting, compliance and operations and includes many discussions, practical exercises and case studies. At the end of the course there will be a test performed to help participants consolidate their knowledge.



Course certificates will be provided on completion.



By the end of this course you will:

Understand the scope of changes under MiFIR and how it differs from MiFID I and EMIR

Review the changes in market structure, investor protection, conduct of business and transaction reporting

Know what to report and how - field by field review and analysis

Analyse different trading scenarios

Go through reference data standards and how to report different financial instruments

Understand general principles including trading capacity, chains, transmission of orders, identifiers

Know reporting exemptions

Learn about organisational requirements and challenges

Consider management and systems controls & governance

Explore reporting challenges and how to overcome them

You will go through many case studies and real life examples

Main topics covered during this training:

Background to the transaction reporting requirements

Review of main changes between MiFID I to MiFIDII/MiFIR I

Scope of changes

Difference between EMIR and MiFID II

Review of changes in market structure, Systematic Internalisers

Review of financial instrument changes within the scope of market structures

Guidelines on Transaction Reporting

Reporting exemptions

A look at general principles, chains, blocks, trading scenarios, transmissions, financial instruments

Reference data standards and field by field review and analysis

Reporting specific financial Instruments

Corporate Governance and Organisation Requirements

Review of technical standards

Systems and controls

Key Topics Covered



9.00 a.m. - Course Start



This course provides a deep-dive review and analysis of key elements required to meet the ESMA's transaction reporting requirements



Background to the transaction reporting requirements

Review of the previous MIFID I regulation, the thought process behind the change, the regulators and the drive for better transaction reporting.

Review of main changes between MiFID I to MiFIDII/MiFIR looking at areas of market structure, investor protection, conduct of business and transaction reporting

Scope of changes in areas of buy/sell, decision makers, trading capacities, transmissions, financial instruments, counterparties including a review of exclusions

Difference between EMIR and MiFID II

Review of Changes in Market Structure

Review of Exchange Traded vs. OTC

Review of changes to market structures (RM, MTF, OTF)

Review to changes to Systematic Internalisers, dark pools and broker crossing networks

Reporting exemptions (inclusion and exclusion list)

Review of financial instrument changes within the scope of market structures

Guidelines on Transaction Reporting

Who is obliged to report, looking at different scenarios and analysis of reporting parties

Definition of a transaction and exclusions (acquisition, disposal, nominal)

Definition of execution of a transaction (venue, systematic internalisers, branches, persons, algorithms and other scenarios)

Reporting exemptions (inclusion and exclusion list)

A look at general principles, chains, blocks, trading scenarios, transmissions, financial instruments

Usage of LEI, ISIN

General Principles

Trading Capacity, impact on buyer'/'seller' fields and decision makers, investment decisions, execution within the firm

Chains - impact of deal on own account vs. matched principal vs any other capacity

Transmission of order - implications for buy-side, implication of Article 4

Review of identifiers for parties, (individuals, entities, investment firms, firms etc)

Mechanics for reporting and submission process

Block Trading

Understanding the importance of block trading identification and a look at some case studies

Buyer/seller (single vs. joint accounts)

Decision maker of buyer/seller

Investment decisions when made within the firm

Execution scenario (primary responsibility person vs. algorithm)

Trading venue (within vs. outside union, systematic internaliser)

Waiver (OTC post-trade vs. commodity derivative indicators)

Branch scenarios (executions done on behalf of, own account, EEA branches of a non EEA Firm)

Status of transaction reports, corrections, cancellations

Trading Scenarios

Overview of security transfers and scenarios

Handling investment firms and Interposing scenarios

Dealing with Group Orders - impact of one market vs. several markets

Review of OTF

Review of investment firms under discretionary mandate from clients

Review of Direct Electronic Access

Review of Contract of Difference and impact of hedging

Review of external Asset Managers, Fund Managers, Private Banking, Funds, Investment Firms and Firms

Reference Data Standards

Field by field review and analysis

Cancellations, New Reports, Rejections, Resubmissions

Instrument and Underlying Instrument identifiers (ISIN vs. Other, OTC vs. ETD)

Identification of organisations vs. individuals

Reporting specific financial instruments:

Equity or equity like instruments

Bonds or other forms of securitised debts

Options

Contract for difference

Spreadbet

Credit Default Swap

Swaps

Commodities based derivatives

Complex trades

Corporate Governance and Organisation Requirements

Review of technical standards

Systems and controls

4.30 p.m. - Course Finish

