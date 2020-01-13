There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,115 in the last 365 days.

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Industry

Medical Gases and Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 1%. Gases, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.6 Billion by the year 2025, Gases will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$323.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$322.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gases will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Air Liquide SA; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Airgas, Inc.; Atlas Copco AB; GCE Group AB; Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.; Messer Group GmbH; Praxair, Inc.; SOL Spa; The Linde Group


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Gases and Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Gases and Equipment Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Medical Gases and Equipment Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Diagnostic (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Diagnostic (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Diagnostic (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 12: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Therapeutic (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Therapeutic (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Therapeutic (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Gases (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Gases (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Gases (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Medical Gases and Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Gases and Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Medical Gases and Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Medical Gases and Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Medical Gases and Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Medical Gases and Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Medical Gases and Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Medical Gases and Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 58: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Medical Gases and Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Medical Gases and Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Medical Gases and Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Medical Gases and Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Medical Gases and Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical Gases and Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Medical Gases and Equipment Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Medical Gases and
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 80: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Medical Gases and Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Medical Gases and Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Medical Gases and Equipment Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025

IV. COMPETITION

AIR LIQUIDE SA
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS
AIRGAS
ATLAS COPCO AB
GCE GROUP AB
MATHESON TRI-GAS
MESSER GROUP GMBH
PRAXAIR
THE LINDE GROUP
SOL SPA

V. CURATED RESEARCH
