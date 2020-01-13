The global online home décor market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period

Global Online Home Decor Market: About this market This online home décor market analysis considers sales from online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Home Decor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833499/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of online home décor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the online home furniture segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising internet penetration rates and growing smartphone adoption will play a significant role in the online home furniture segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online home décor market report looks at factors such as increasing residential construction, increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing, and benefits of buying home decor products online. However, strict competition from offline channel, long product replacement cycle resulting in infrequent purchases, and high volatility in raw material prices and transportation costs may hamper the growth of the online home décor industry over the forecast period.



Global Online Home Decor Market: Overview

Increasing residential construction

Developed countries such as the US and Canada are making significant investments in infrastructural development, which has increased the number of new residential construction projects in these countries. In addition, the growing number of renovation and modification projects and the rising focus on the development of infrastructure and real estate in developing countries such as China and India have increased the demand for furniture and furnishings. Also, factors such as the growth of e-commerce resulting from the increase in internet penetration and growth of the organized retail sector are encouraging the tech-savvy population to order home furnishing items online. This increasing residential construction will lead to the expansion of the global online home décor market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies

Vendors are integrating the latest technologies such as AR and VR to help customers choose the best home décor products for their homes. For instance, some vendors are introducing apps that let customers enter the dimensions of their rooms and virtually experience the space equipped with home décor and furnishing products. Hereafter, customers can order the items online with the help of mobile applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global online home décor market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online home décor manufacturers, that include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V.,Lowe’s Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the online home décor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833499/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.