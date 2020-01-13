Global Titanium Dental Implants Market: About this market This titanium dental implants market analysis considers sales from endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and other implants types.

Our study also finds the sales of titanium dental implants in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the endosteal implants segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing number of dental cosmetic surgeries will play a significant role in the endosteal implants segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global titanium dental implants market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rapid developments in dental implant technology, and growing number of awareness and customer training initiatives. However, limitations and complications of titanium dental implants, high cost and limited reimbursements, and increasing number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the titanium dental implants industry over the forecast period.



Global Titanium Dental Implants Market: Overview

Rapid developments in dental implant technology

Advanced technologies such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) provides high precision and accuracy in developing dental caps and crowns. Titanium implants are gaining traction in the market as they are less invasive, affordable, and retain the tooth like a natural palate. Thus, the rapid developments in dental implant technology will lead to the expansion of the global titanium dental implants market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Focus on development of 3D-printed titanium dental implants

The use of 3D printing technology has allowed the manufacturers of healthcare products to make changes in design without incurring additional costs associated with extra machinery or tools. 3D printing technology aids in the development of complex medical devices based on customized or personalized preferences, which offers benefits such as improved surgical outcomes, reduced surgical complications, and shortened operational and recovery times. Hence, researchers are focusing on bio-printing dental models to reduce dental implant failure rates and improve oral care. The developed 3D-printed model significantly saves cost and time and enables dentists to provide customized oral care. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global titanium dental implants market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading titanium dental implants manufacturers, that include B. & B. DENTAL Srl, Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., GC Corp., Neobiotech Co. Ltd., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the titanium dental implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

