Beard Grooming Market by Product Type (Beard Oil, Beard Shampoo, Shaving Cream, Trimmers, Shaving Gel, Waxes, and Others), End User (Personal and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The beard grooming market size was valued at $24.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $43.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in number of health conscious consumers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global beard grooming market.

The global beard grooming market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into beard oil, beard shampoo, shaving cream, trimmers, shaving gel, waxes, and others. By end user, the market is classified into personal and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, online store, and others.

North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the global beard grooming market. The men’s personal care market is expected to be valued at US$166 billion during the forecast period. Men are taking keen interest in maintaining their looks and appearance. For which, they take extra efforts and even buy product available in the market. Even when it comes to maintaining beard, they are specific about the style and beard grooming products cater to such requirements. This has triggered demand for different types of beard grooming products among the male population. The rise in trend of facial hair aesthetics specifically in European region, has witnessed the re-introduction of beard oils and other beard grooming products that help beautify and condition the beard for a longer period of time

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in preference over organic products. Customers always seek for transparency on product they use on daily basis. According to USDA, the global organic retail market was being valued at US$90 Billion in 2016 and is being anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As a result, beard grooming manufacturers have been considering using organic ingredients for processing their final products. Hence, the organic beard grooming market sights opportunity to gain higher traction during the forecast period.



Key players profiled in the report include Viking Beard Stuff, Robin Hood Beard Company Ltd., Beardbrand, The Bearded Man Company Limited, Wahl Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, The Brighten Beard Company, Zeus etc.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Beard Oil

• Beard Shampoo

• Shaving Cream

• Trimmer

• Shaving Gel

• Waxes

• Others



By End User

• Personal

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Online Store

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

