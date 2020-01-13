Top Ten Membrane Seperation Companies with CAGR Projections to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Ten Membrane Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Membrane separation technology finds application in potable water purification, wastewater treatment, process water manufacturing, food and beverage production, biotech/biopharmaceuticals separations, gas separations, and other industrial separations. Membranes are competitive with other, generally older, separation systems for applications in water, wastewater, food and beverage, potable and process water, biotechnology, gas separation and recovery, and other industrial processes.
This report is focused on a select 10 companies in membrane separation technology, and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. These areas include microfiltration, ultrafiltration, hybrid membrane separation technologies; solar membrane separation, etc. A key area also explored is industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information. This report also covers an overview of global membrane market.
The Report Includes:
- Details of the top ten tier membrane separation companies
- Identification of membrane separation technologies with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period (2019 to 2024)
- Analysis of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on mergers and acquisitions of companies involved in membrane-related technologies
- A relevant patent analysis with data corresponding to membrane-related U.S. patents during the survey period
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Intended Audience
- Scope
- Methodology and Information Source
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of the Industry
- Membrane Technology
- Membrane Materials
- Modules
- Configurations
- Molecular Weight Cutoff
- Flux
- Fouling
- Methods of Filtration
- Direct-Flow Filtration
- Crossflow Filtration
Chapter 4 Industry Structure
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Other Industry Trends and Developments
Chapter 5 Patent Survey
- Patents, by Application
- Patents, by Company
- Total Microfiltration Patent Trends
- Microfiltration Membrane Patents
- Top Microfiltration Membrane Patent Holders
- Membrane Microfiltration Applications
Chapter 6 Top Ten Companies
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Dow, Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
- Koch Membrane Systems
- Kubota Corp.
- Microdyn-Nadir Gmbh (Subsidiary Of Mann+Hummel)
- Milliporesigma
- Pall Corp.
- Suez Sa
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Other Key Companies
- 3M Purification
- Air Liquide
- Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.
- Honeywell Uop
Chapter 7 Appendix: Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ac345
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.