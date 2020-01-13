Top Ten 5G Chipset Companies Market Report, Featuring Ericsson, Fujitsu and Intel

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Ten 5G Chipset Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital revolution significantly changed consumer buying behaviors, providing instant access to market within a few clicks. Since then, consumer demand has soared into new heights of greater choice, lowest price, and innovation. These progressions have meant that companies require a much more efficient system to handle the rapid changes within their markets, alongside efficient production to improve margins. With the utilization of mobile technology at a much-anticipated wider scale in the coming years, the need for more reliable and faster connectivity has become quintessential. 5G is deemed the next generation of wireless networking technology that promises to offer ultra-fast responsiveness and speeds for connecting everything around without any interruption, thus accommodating the dynamic needs of connectivity demands.



Industry experts have unanimously hailed 5G as the catalyst for the greatest advancement in recent manufacturing history, due to being able to reach download speeds over 100 times as fast as our current networking technology. The adoption of 5G across the manufacturing industry is part of the drive for Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, allowing for a complete renovation of current manufacturing processes. BMW began testing this new wave of technology in 2016, with fully automated robots being able to find necessary transport parts from the desired location. These robots used wireless transmitters to calculate their position on the manufacturing floor, detecting changes and potential dangers to their working environment. After a six-month trial, 10 robots were permitted in the factory due to the efficiency improvements they provided.



5G technologies facilitate all the necessary network advancements to completely automate the manufacturing process. Significantly lower latency alongside much faster speeds allows for critical applications being used securely, opening up a wide range of new opportunities. The large bandwidth and secure connection provide a network of mobile connectively formerly restricted to fixed-line. In short, in the coming years, the features associated with 5G would allow a complete redesign of manufacturing spaces, with wireless workspaces along with which connectivity between devices will vastly improve, leading to a significant improvement in accuracy, precision and the operating speed of manufacturing systems. Most of the service providers are implementing or are in plans of implementing 5G networks using high-frequency bands than what is generally used for 4G networks. This opens up an avenue for more traffic on the network, which means higher capacity and better speeds of the network. 5G also offers greater focus when compared to 4G, which means that the radio waves provide a concentrated beam that can target specific users directly for ultrafast speeds based on need, exactly what one would get with a wireless internet service at home.



The scope of this report is focused on selected top ten companies in the 5G chipset and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed.



The scope also includes analysis of the 5G Chipset market based on deployment, wafer material, IC type, spectrum banks, end-use, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for these segments.





