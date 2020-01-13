North American Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects - CAGR Projections to 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The three North American nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico are all expected to boost their infrastructure spending in the years ahead. These investments are a major business opportunity, not only for providers of concrete, steel, and other construction materials but also for the civil engineering (CE) firms that plan, design, construct and/or maintain infrastructure projects.
Roads and highways are by far the largest expenditure category. Water and wastewater, bridges, energy, and airport facilities are the second, third, fourth and fifth largest expenditure categories.
The United States accounts for the bulk of total North American public infrastructure spending as shown in the table. However, the table may understate Canadian and Mexican spending because of limited data available for those countries.
Civil engineering services are used at every phase of the infrastructure development process, from preliminary feasibility studies to construction and close-out. The average civil engineering content of a typical infrastructure project varies from sector to sector.
The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.
Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of modern society, including:
- Bridges
- Tunnels
- Highways
- Roads
- Railroads
- Airports
- Canals
- Dams
- Dikes
- Artificial harbors
- Pipelines
- Telecommunications
- Electric power generation and transmission
- Water supply
- Wastewater and solid waste management
Other agencies include private concessionaries that construct and/or operate such projects on behalf of or in lieu of the government.
This report includes
- 68 data tables and 11 additional tables
- An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management
- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape
- Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered
- Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group, and Parsons Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Public Infrastructure
- Civil Engineering
- Infrastructure Conditions
- Recent and Projected Trends in Infrastructure Spending
Chapter 4 Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects
- Types of Civil Engineering Services Used in Public Works Infrastructure Projects
- Civil Engineering Sub-disciplines
- Civil Engineering and the Infrastructure Project Development Phases
- Civil Engineering Share of Total Infrastructure Cost
- Cost by Type of Project
- Breakdown of Civil Engineering Costs by Project Phase
Chapter 5 North American Market for Civil Engineering Services
- Summary
- Airport-Related CE Services
- Bridge-Related CE Services
- Communications-Related CE Expenditures
- Dam-Related CE Services
- Energy-Related CE Expenditures
- Inland Waterways-Related CE Services
- Levee and Floodwall-Related CE Services
- Port-Related CE Services
- Railroad-Related CE Services
- Road and Highway-Related CE Services
- Tunnel-Related CE Services
- Water/Wastewater-Related CE Expenditures
Chapter 6 Export Opportunities
- NAFTA and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement
- Civil Engineering Service Trade among the US, Mexico, and Canada
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Aecom
- Bechtel Group Inc.
- Black & Veatch
- Burns Mcdonnell
- CDM Smith
- Fluor Corp.
- Golder Associates Corp.
- Hatch Mott Mcdonald
- HDR Inc.
- HNTB Corp.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
- Louis Berger Group
- Michael Baker International
- Parsons Corp.
- Parsons Brinckerhoff/Wsp
- Primoris Services Corp.
- Stantec Inc.
- Stv Inc.
- Terracon Consultants Inc.
- Tetra Tech Inc.
- TRC Companies Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yucba2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.