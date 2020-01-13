Global Immunotherapy Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast 2026

Immunotherapy Market - 2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Immunotherapy Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overview:

The global immunotherapy market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the various medical initiatives taken up by means of this market. Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that boosts our body’s natural immune system to enable it to fight against cancer cells. Immunotherapy is administered to cancer patients in order to stop the spread of cancer, slow the growth of cancer cells, and improve the body’s natural immunity in order to fight off the disease. The increasing number of cancer patients and higher mortality rate is enabling the market to perform at a more advanced rate, thereby increasing the need for immunotherapy. The global market is also benefitted by the increasing number of approvals for new immunotherapeutic drugs.

When considering pharmaceutical companies, cancer immunotherapy has emerged as a means of revenue generation. Adverse effects of conventional chemotherapy methods, such as recurrence or organ failure has created an increased demand in immunotherapy. People are looking to immunotherapy to emerge as a cancer treatment option which has fewer side-effects. The introduction of newer drug classes, like the target receptors for multiple myeloma and checkpoint inhibitors, is sure to pave a path for more advanced therapeutic remedies in the immunotherapy market.

Immunotherapy treatments like the immunomodulators and CAR-T cell therapy are being chosen as alternative treatments, especially for patients who are not responding well to chemotherapy. Monoclonal antibodies are also being widely used for immunotherapy purposes, and the development of the same has allowed the global immunotherapy market to grow significantly.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbvie

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Segmentation:

The global immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Non-Specific Immunotherapy. The use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of a wide range of cancers such as breast cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, and others, has allowed the immunotherapy market to grow significantly during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global immunotherapy market is segmented according to the different industries that require this treatment option. The applications for the immunotherapy market are – Oncology, Inflammation, Central Nervous System, and other medical fields.

Regional Overview:

The global immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of region in order to determine which countries have adopted this new cancer treatment, and where the demand is highest. Knowing the regional segmentation of the immunotherapy market will further enable readers to understand the impact of pharmaceutical industries in these regions. The global immunotherapy market survey report covers the following regions – North America, Europe, China, and Japan. Of these regions, North America held the largest share, followed closely by Europe. Emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure will enable the Asia Pacific region to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

The increasing research and development activities that test out the use of monoclonal antibodies as naked antigen binding antibodies, conjugates, and bispecific antibodies, has resulted in the discovery of new therapeutic options for cancer treatment. Major investments from key players in the market towards more research and development activities is sure to boost the growth of the global immunotherapy market.



