Small Electrical Appliances Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.9% During 2019 - 2023

The global small electrical appliance market was worth $40.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% and reach $50.7 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small electrical appliance market is expected to grow at a rate of about 5.9% and reach $50.7 billion by 2023. Increased electrification, especially in rural areas, has contributed to the growth of the small electrical appliances market in the historic period. However, the rise in awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of several small electrical appliances is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period.

The small electrical appliances manufacturing market consists of sales of small electric appliances and electric housewares including household-type fans (except attic fans), household-type vacuum cleaners, and other electric household-type floor care machines.

The global small electrical appliances market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The small electrical appliances market is segmented into household type fans, household type vacuum cleaners, and other household type small electric appliances.

By Geography - The global small electrical appliances is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Small Electrical Appliances Market

Small electrical appliance manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprints and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances as well as advances in technology.

With increasing urban population, strong economic growth, and rising disposable income in emerging markets, the scope and potential for the global small electrical appliances market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, Midea, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, BISSELL.

