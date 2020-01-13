All-Solid-State Battery Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “All-Solid-State Battery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “All-Solid-State Battery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The All-Solid-State Battery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global All-Solid-State Battery market. This report focused on All-Solid-State Battery market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global All-Solid-State Battery Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, Bolloré, Toyota, Panasonic, Jiawei, Bosch, Quantum Scape, Ilika, Excellatron Solid State, Cymbet, Solid Power, Mitsui Kinzoku, Samsung, ProLogium, Front Edge Technology

Market Overview:

The all solid state battery are formed of solid electrode and solid electrolyte as a substitute to lithium. Unlike lithium ion battery, the all solid state battery have the potential to store more energy and are safer to use. The material that is used in preparing these batteries include ceramics such as sulphides, oxides and phosphates and solid polymers. These batteries have added advantage but comes with a high cost. But, with its advantages, the automotive Electric Vehicle Sectors are likely to invest more into it.

Other Advantage of the all solid state battery include faster charging of battery, increased life cycle, increased energy density, Non flammable and low leakage currents. Major markets such as North America, US, Europe are investing majorly in the all solid state battery in order to use it in electric vehicles, medical devices, Smart Cards, wireless sensors, stimulators, etc. The use of the batteries have also increased leading to rising demand of portable electric devices such as tablet, laptops, mobile phone, e-book reader or MP3 players.

Use of sustainable methods of energy production will drive the All Solid State battery market. The demand for batteries will propel with the government initiatives towards low carbon emission and use of sustainable form of energy. Government Initiatives for subsidy in this sector will additionally act as a growth driver for both automotive sector as well as global all solid state battery. Long service life, power storage and short recharge time are added features which will lure the class with high disposable income to invest in consumer and portable electronic devices.

Market Segmentation:

The market segment for the global all solid state battery market are based on product type, application and capacity of battery. Based on Product type, the batters are available in 2 categories i.e. thin film and portable. Based on its application, the All solid state battery are used in Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronic and Portable Electronic Devices, Pace Makers, Drones, Radio Frequency Identification, Medical Devices, Wearable and Energy Harvesting. By Capacity, the All solid state battery are available as Less than 20 MAh, Between 20 MAh and 500 MAh, 500 MAh and above capacity all solid state battery.

Regional Overview:

Amongst the use of all solid state battery, Europe is considered to be most lucrative amongst other regions in terms of its use in consumer electronics, Electronic Vehicles and medical appliances. The major regions where the all solid state battery market is concentrated includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The key countries include United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; Brazil in South America; Germany, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Turkey in Europe; China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam in Asia Pacific Region; GCC Countries and Egypt in Middle East and Africa.

Industry News:

The global all solid state battery market was estimated at 53 million USD in 2017 and it is expected to reach up to 1407.69 million USD by 2025, thereby the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49 % between the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Use of Solid State battery in Electronic Vehicles and Government Initiatives towards investment in Electronic Vehicles to save non renewable energy boosts the global market.

