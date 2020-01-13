AFRICA WAS ON THE MOVE IN 2018 AND CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD IN 2020

Nathanael Marler remembers Malaysian conference

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFRICA WAS ON THE MOVE IN 2018 AND CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD IN 2020By Nathanael MarlerI was thrilled to receive an invitation two years ago to a gathering of Government and Business leaders joining to share information on "best steps" forward and to establish new Blockchain and Cryptocurrency merges into mainstream finance.Present were Malaysian leaders of industry along with 21 ambassadors from African nations and they were all assembled on that day. I remember Norman Nathan, National Director for Malaysia at Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) Bachelor of Education from the University of Tasmania, Australia.The gathering had more to do with Africa embracing new technologies perhaps even faster than any other continent. The theme for this business gathering was "The New Frontier”.The event was held in August of '18 and the collaboration of the Malaysian Global Business Council (MGBC) and the Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber of Commerce merged two great business and economic entities.At http://bankcoinreserve.io we are proud to say we have participation from two African countries on our Blockchain. They are Kenya and Ghana and great participation and activity from countries on every continent.Remarkable business mavericks are sprouting everywhere, not just across the continent of Africa but they are also affecting what is happening at ground level.Government leaders who are also visionaries are creating cures to problems that have resisted change for decades.Digital technologies are being utilized by both government leaders with influence and long standing financial businesses. Connectivity is reaching from one side of Africa to the other.Given technological and financial backup, Africa is opening a path towards health, wealth and prosperity. Our cryptocurrency exchange name is "Bankcoin Reserve BCR" and our ticker symbol is (BCR). We are now on BTCEXA.com in AUSTRALIA, CCXCanada.com in CANADA and HomiEX.com in SINGAPORE. Many additional exchanges will be added throughout the next few months.



