Euronet Worldwide to Publish Missing Children Alerts on Its ATM Screens Through Agreement with AMBER Alert Europe

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today it will publish active missing children alerts on its ATM screens following an agreement with AMBER Alert Europe, a foundation that assists in finding and saving missing children.



The agreement provides the basis for any Euronet entity to support local AMBER Alert Europe partners in missing child awareness campaigns where Euronet and AMBER Alert Europe or one of its partners are present.

The partnership was successfully piloted in the Netherlands in the summer of 2019 when a missing child alert was published nationwide on the screens of the Euronet ATM network within a few hours of it becoming active and remained until the child was safely located.

This use of Euronet’s ATM screens, which are potentially viewed by millions of users and passers-by across Europe each day, is part of Euronet’s initiative to provide support to its local communities through services and philanthropic efforts.

“We are delighted to support an initiative, such as AMBER Alert Europe via our ATMs,” said Nikos Fountas, Executive President and Chief Executive Officer, Euronet EMEA EFT Processing. “Our ATM technology and locations such as airports, railway stations, and city centers, places the alerts in front of large audiences. We are able to upload an alert on a missing child onto the ATM screens quickly and hope this activity accelerates the safe return of any missing children.”

“ATMs are typically located in heavily-trafficked areas,” said Frank Hoen, AMBER Alert Europe Chairman and Founder. “This partnership will significantly increase the amount of exposure that missing children will receive. I am certain that this will save children’s lives in the future.”

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. Founded in 1994, the company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time and other cloud-based financial technology solutions.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 47,209 ATMs, approximately 305,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 54 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 710,000 POS terminals at approximately 329,000 retailer locations in 52 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 389,000 locations serving 161 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 65 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 170 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com .

About AMBER Alert Europe

AMBER Alert Europe is a foundation that assists in saving missing children at risk by connecting law enforcement with other police experts and with the public across Europe. AMBER Alert Europe advocates that one missing child is one too many and aims for zero missing children in Europe.

AMBER Alert Europe brings together 32 official organisations, public authorities and business entities from 21 countries. The foundation actively contributes to the EU and national policy debate on saving missing children. AMBER Alert Europe also officially facilitates the Police Expert Network on Missing Persons (PEN-MP) ( https://www.amberalert.eu/police-expert-network/ ), so far consisting of over 50 experts from 21 countries, and the Task Force on AMBER Alerts. The goals of AMBER Alert Europe are backed by 465 Members of the European Parliament: most successful Written Declaration since 2011.

Learn more at amberalert.e u .

Contact Stephanie Taylor

Director of Financial Planning

and Investor Relations

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. +1-913-327-4200

staylor@euronetworldwide.com







