Go Solar Mining to provide aid to Australia Bushfire victims

As part of GoSolar Mining’s CSR, Go Solar will donate $50 from each account and $50 for each additional funding added to accounts until March 31, 2020

SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The great Australian bushfire which has been engulfing parts of the country where 10 million hectares if Australian land has been burned, 1.25 billion animals have been killed and over 2,000 homes have been destroyed. It will take months, perhaps even years, for Australia to recover from the damage caused by the bushfire still spreading in the country. Australia needs all the help they can get. As part of GoSolar Mining’s corporate social responsibility, Go Solar will donate $50 from each account and $50 for each additional funding added to accounts until March 31, 2020 to WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

WWF’s continues its disaster response efforts for the victims of the bush fire. Cash donations will deliver:

• Wildlife response - including partnering with wildlife response organizations, communities and scientist nationally for a swift and effective response and recovery at scale.

• Habitat restoration for people and nature - including restoring forests and damaged wildlife habitat, stopping deforestation, including cultivating habitat connectivity, core habitat and Indigenous and rural fire management.

• Future proofing Australia - including driving innovative solutions to help mitigate climate change, driving climate preparedness, species adaptation and long-term wildlife and nature conservation efforts towards securing Australia’s natural resources for people and nature.

Go Solar Mining’s Australian clients who are directly affected by the bush fire have reached out to the company asking for aid. If you are one of the people affected, please reach out to your account managers. We are also providing direct aid and support from our partner institutions in Australia.

Go Solar Mining would like to thank all our clients for their contribution. Your generosity provides the necessary resources and support for the affected citizens and for the next generation. On behalf of the entire Go Solar Mining community, we hope all our Australian clients remain safe and for us to quickly pass and recovery from this environmental catastrophe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.