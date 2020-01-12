Moms 4 Housing Encouraged to Peacefully Depart on Eve of Possible Oakland Eviction

Oakland Squatters Group "Moms 4 Housing" is offered free shelter and moving costs by Wedgewood Properties to Leave Oakland Home

We encourage Moms 4 Housing to accept this offer before eviction. We respect what they are saying, but we cannot condone the theft of the company’s home. We have offered free shelter and moving costs” — Sam Singer, Wedgewood Spokesman

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wedgewood today again urged the Moms 4 Housing group which is illegally in its home at 2928 Magnolia St., Oakland, to leave voluntarily and peacefully and encouraged them to accept the company’s offer of free temporary shelter and moving costs.“We are disheartened to read in Tweets and posts about the Moms 4 Housing squatter’s group statement that rejected the company’s offer of temporary shelter for two months and moving costs to be paid for by Wedgewood to Catholic Charities of the East Bay to assist the women and their children who are illegally in the company’s home.“We again encourage the women to accept this offer before eviction. As we have said all along, we respect what they are saying, but we cannot condone the theft of the company’s home. We hope they see that we continue to reach out and ask them to depart our home voluntarily and peacefully. That is in the best interest of all parties,” said Wedgewood spokesman Sam Singer The Moms 4 Housing group lost a court case Friday when a judge confirmed they have no valid claim to Wedgewood’s home. They face eviction by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department in the coming days. The group broke in and has been in the home illegally since Nov. 18 last year.Yesterday, in an effort to provide shelter and to move the Moms 4 Housing group’s belongings out of its home, Wedgewood offered to pay Catholic Charities to house them for the next two months so the mothers and their children can find new accommodations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.